Rashford misses United game after Ten Hag criticism for going to nightclub. Club says he’s injured

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is missing for the Premier League match against Fulham that comes a day after manager Erik ten Hag criticized the player’s decision to go to a nightclub party after a derby loss to Manchester City. United says Rashford’s absence was down to a heavy knock to his leg in training and that he failed a fitness test before the game. Ten Hag had been unhappy with Rashford going to a nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after the 3-0 defeat to City on Sunday. Rashford turned 26 on Tuesday. Ten Hag said “it’s unacceptable” and that Rashford has apologized.

