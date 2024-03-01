Rashford defends his commitment to Man United, asks critics to show ‘more humanity’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford has fired back at critics who have questioned his commitment to Manchester United amid a disappointing season. The forward also suggested that he’s judged more critically than other players. The England international has scored just five goals so far this season and has come under scrutiny off the field. Rashford reportedly went to a Belfast nightclub in late January before missing the next day’s training because of illness. He then missed United’s FA Cup game against Newport. He called on critics to “have a bit more humanity.”

