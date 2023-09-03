Rasheen Ali runs for two second-half touchdowns and Marshall rallies to beat Albany 21-17

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Rasheen Ali ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and Marshall rallied to defeat Albany 21-17 in the Thundering Herd’s season opener. Ali finished with 137 yards on 18 carries. Cam Fancher threw for 268 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ali’s 13-yard run late in the third quarter cut the Herd’s deficit to 17-14. He broke free on a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter for a 30-yard score and the lead. Reese Poffenbarger threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for the Great Danes.

