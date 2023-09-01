Rashada throws for two TDs, Arizona State earns storm-delayed 24-21 win over Southern Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jaden Rashada threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and Arizona State withstood a more than two-hour weather delay to beat Southern Utah 24-21 early Friday in coach Kenny Dillingham’s coaching debut. The Sun Devils were in control in the first half, taking a 21-7 lead on Rashada’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire through a dust storm. Thunderstorms followed the dust and the game was delayed, steady rain still falling when play resumed. With a few hundred fans remaining in the stands, the Sun Devils got stuck in the mud against an FCS opponent. They pulled it out, earning Dillingham a win in his head coaching debut.

