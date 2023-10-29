Rashad Amos goes for career-high 163 on ground and Miami (OH) races past Ohio 30-16

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Rashad Amos rushed for a career-high 163 yards and Miami of Ohio ran past Ohio 30-16 in a key Mid-American Conference game. With star quarterback Brett Gabbert out for the season with a leg injury, the Redhawks found success in sophomore Aveon Smith’s first start at QB this season. Smith, a starter in the past, was 7-of-11 passing for 103 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown on a swing pass to running back Kevin Davis that gave Miami a 30-9 lead in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats took an early 9-0 lead on a touchdown and a field goal but did not score again until Kurtis Rourke’s short pass to Tyler Walton made it 30-16 midway through the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.