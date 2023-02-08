Rare home win for Marseille against rival PSG in French Cup

Marseille has celebrated its first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup. Marseille beat its bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday. Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris club started its supremacy in France after Qatari investors took over. Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011. French Cup holder Nantes snatched a late equalizer against Angers before prevailing in a penalty shootout to advance to the last eight.

