‘Rare competitor’ Bobby Wagner aims to bring his winning experience to the Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner may be past his football-playing prime at age 34. But the six-time All-Pro linebacker provides Washington an element that the team has not had in a long time. Wagner brings a history of team and individual success to the rebuilding Commanders, who are counting on him even as a new face to be a vital leader. Before playing a game in burgundy and gold, players and coaches have seen Wagner make an impact on teammates young and old alike. A Super Bowl champion with familiarity with new coach Dan Quinn, Wagner is also expecting to make the defense stronger on the field.

