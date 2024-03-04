Raptors sign Canadian center Kelly Olynyk to multi-year contract extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors signed Canadian center Kelly Olynyk to a multi-year contract extension Monday, less than a month after acquiring him from Utah in a deal ahead of the trade deadline. The 32-year-old Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 59 games with the Jazz and Raptors this season. Also Monday, the Raptors signed forward Mouhamadou Gueye to a two-way contract and waived guard Markquis Nowell.

