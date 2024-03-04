Raptors sign Canadian center Kelly Olynyk to multi-year contract extension

By The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) protects the ball from Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Toronto. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey]

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors signed Canadian center Kelly Olynyk to a multi-year contract extension Monday, less than a month after acquiring him from Utah in a deal ahead of the trade deadline. The 32-year-old Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 59 games with the Jazz and Raptors this season. Also Monday, the Raptors signed forward Mouhamadou Gueye to a two-way contract and waived guard Markquis Nowell.

