Raptors’ Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least two weeks because of a strained right adductor muscle. The 28-year-old was injured when he slipped in the third quarter of Friday’s loss at Dallas. He was helped off the court and did not return. Siakam was averaging career-highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists this season. He has two triple-doubles in nine games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.