Raptors seek dismissal of lawsuit by Knicks accusing Toronto of conspiring to steal scouting secrets

The Toronto Raptors seek dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the New York Knicks that says the Raptors – including new head coach Darko Rajakovic — conspired to steal thousands of videos and scouting files through a former Knicks employee. The initial lawsuit the Knicks filed in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks’ trade secrets. The Raptors called the Knicks’ lawsuit “baseless” and “a public relations stunt by the Knicks” in a court filing on Monday.

