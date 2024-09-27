Raptors rookie G Ja’Kobe Walter to miss training camp because of sprained right shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter won’t be on the court in his first NBA training camp because of a sprained right shoulder. The Raptors chose the 6-foot-4 Walter with the 19th pick in the first round of last June’s NBA Draft. He was injured during informal workouts this week. The team said it will update Walter’s condition following next week’s training camp in Montreal. Toronto went 25-57 last season and missed the play-in tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.