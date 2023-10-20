Raptors promise more activity, teamwork on offense under new coach Darko Rajakovic

By The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic communicates with a player during the first half of an exhibition basketball action against the Cairns Taipans, of Australia, in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey]

The Toronto Raptors hired Darko Rajakovic to reinvigorate a team that went stale last season, going 41-41 in the final year of Nick Nurse’s coaching tenure. The second Serbian head coach in league history, Rajakovic has promised a more active offensive approach with “interchangeable pieces, multiple players contributing.”

