Raptors promise more activity, teamwork on offense under new coach Darko Rajakovic

The Toronto Raptors hired Darko Rajakovic to reinvigorate a team that went stale last season, going 41-41 in the final year of Nick Nurse’s coaching tenure. The second Serbian head coach in league history, Rajakovic has promised a more active offensive approach with “interchangeable pieces, multiple players contributing.”

