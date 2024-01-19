Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Christian Koloko’s health status is ‘in hands of NBA’

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors president Masai Ujiri says the health status of former Toronto center Christian Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.” Later Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Koloko is suffering from a blood clot issue and has been referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel, preventing him from playing for or practicing with an NBA team. The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Raptors traded fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam to Indiana in exchange for three players. Koloko has not played this season because of what the Raptors called a “respiratory issue.”

