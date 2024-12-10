Raptors F Scottie Barnes leaves game against Knicks because of sprained right ankle

By The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) moves the ball past New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Nathan Denette//The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left the game against the New York Knicks midway through the third quarter because of a sprained right ankle. Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot. After Toronto lost 113-108, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said X-rays on Barnes’ foot did not reveal a fracture. Barnes was injured when he landed on New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns while battling for a defensive rebound. Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.