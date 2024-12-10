Raptors F Scottie Barnes leaves game against Knicks because of sprained right ankle

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left the game against the New York Knicks midway through the third quarter because of a sprained right ankle. Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot. After Toronto lost 113-108, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said X-rays on Barnes’ foot did not reveal a fracture. Barnes was injured when he landed on New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns while battling for a defensive rebound. Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture.

