Raptors eye busy summer after falling short of expectations

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have tried some version of “run it back” every season since winning the 2019 NBA title. A major makeover may be coming in Toronto this offseason. Coach Nick Nurse has publicly mused about his future after 10 seasons with the team, the past five in the top role. Guards Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. can opt out of their contracts and choose free agency this offseason. Center Jakob Poeltl is headed for free agency. And Neither Pascal Siakam nor O.G. Anunoby are signed for the long term.

