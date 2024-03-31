Raposo’s late goal gives Whitecaps 3-2 win over Timbers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Raposo scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps nearly squandered an early lead but prevailed 3-2 over the rival Portland Timbers. Ryan Gauld and Fafa Picault scored first-half goals in Vancouver’s first win at home this season. Brazilian Evander and Felipe Mora scored for the Timbers, who have lost three straight. The game counted toward the Cascadia Cup, a trophy created by supporters for the winner of the three-way competition between the Timbers, the Whitecaps and the Seattle Sounders.

