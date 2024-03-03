Raposo, Vancouver earn 1-1 draw with Charlotte in season opener

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — Ryan Raposo scored five minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half to pull Vancouver even and the Whitecaps earned a 1-1 draw with Charlotte at BC Place in front of 29,624 — the biggest crowd to watch a season opener in franchise history. Charlotte, playing in Vancouver for the first time, took a 1-0 lead at the half-hour mark of the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.