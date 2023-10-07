Rapinoe honored by club team OL Reign in front of record NWSL crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Retiring star Megan Rapinoe was honored by club team OL Reign in front of a National Women’s Soccer League record crowd of 34,130, many of whom wore pink wigs in her honor. With her family and fiancé Sue Bird looking on, Rapinoe started for the Reign in a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit as Lumen Field’s public address system played “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” when she took to the field. Rapinoe had already played her final match with the U.S. national team last month, but Friday marked her final regular-season home game for the Reign.

