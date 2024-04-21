Rapids use pair of own goals to beat Dallas 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids used own goals by FC Dallas’ Sebastien Ibeagha to close out the first half and Sam Junqua early in the second to post a 2-1 victory. Colorado (4-2-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Ibeagha’s gaffe in the 45th minute. Junqua’s misplay came four minutes into the second half. Dallas (1-5-2) made things interesting when rookie forward Petar Musa found the net in the 87th minute for his first career goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.