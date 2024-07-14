Rapids use own goal to tie Red Bulls 1-1, up unbeaten streak at home to seven

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado got a gift score in the second half on an own goal by New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis and the Rapids escaped with a 1-1 draw to run their unbeaten streak at home to seven. The Rapids (11-8-5), who have won six of their last eight overall, have outscored their opponents by 10 goals during the streak at home. The Red Bulls (9-4-10) are on a six-match unbeaten run with one victory and five ties. Neither team scored until Lewis Morgan used assists from Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper to find the net in the first minute of stoppage time to put the Red Bulls up 1-0 at halftime. The own goal by Nealis came in the 64th minute.

