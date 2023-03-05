Rapids, Sporting KC end in scoreless draw

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser, left, greets Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes at an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough finished with a career-high 11 saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City. Colorado (0-1-1) is unbeaten (5-0-5) in its last 10 home matches against Sporting KC (0-1-1). Sporting KC has not won in Colorado since 2014 and has won just four times in 40 matches there. Colorado was coming off a 4-0 road loss to the Seattle Sounders — its worst loss in a season opener. The Rapids avoiding losing their first two matches for just the second  time in the post-shootout era (2013). John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC. Diego Rubio had has club-record-tying streak of a goal in six straight matches end. His streak of nine straight matches of contributing to a goal also ended.

