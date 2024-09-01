Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Darren Yapi’s goal in stoppage time

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Darren Yapi scored a go-ahead goal in second-half stoppage time to help the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-2. Djordje Mihailovic set up the winning goal by lofting a pass over the defense to draw Maarten Paes out of his area and Yapi touched it over the goalkeeper. Mihailovic became the second player (Mark Chung in 2002) in club history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season. Colorado (13-9-5) has scored 53 goals from just 27 games. Dallas (9-12-6) played its first MLS game in 45 days due to the Leagues Cup break.

