Raphinha steals the show with a hat trick in Barcelona’s statement win over Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s game against Bayern Munich was billed as a duel between Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Then Raphinha stole the show and left to a standing ovation. Kane and Lewandowski both scored, but the Brazilian winger’s hat trick for Barcelona outshone both of the famed strikers in Barcelona’s 4-1 statement win in the Champions League. The loss throws Bayern’s season under new coach Vincent Kompany into turmoil and reopens questions about the team’s fragility in defense.

