Raphinha stars as Barcelona beats Getafe 4-0 to move into 2nd place in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha scored once and played a role in two other goals as Barcelona beat Getafe 4-0 to provisionally move into second place in the Spanish league. Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 20th minute at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The Brazil winger then participated in passing moves to help João Félix and Frenkie de Jong add goals in the 53rd and 61st. Substitute Fermin López rounded off the rout in added time. Leader Real Madrid is five points clear of Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday. Girona is one point adrift Barcelona before playing Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

