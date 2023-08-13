Raphinha sent off for elbowing opponent as Barcelona opens title defense with 0-0 draw at Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Defending Spanish league champion Barcelona couldn’t overcome Raphinha’s first-half red card for elbowing an opponent and has been held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe in its opener. Raphinha was sent off after hitting Getafe defender Gastón Álvarez on the head with his right elbow while fighting for position in attack in the 42nd minute. Barcelona played a man down until Getafe had Jaime Mata sent off with a second yellow for a foul on Ronald Araujo in the 57th. Rafa Benítez’s stint with Celta Vigo started with a 2-0 home loss to Osasuna. Willian José scored in stoppage time to give Real Betis a 2-1 win at Villarreal.

