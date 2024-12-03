Raphinha scores 2 and Barcelona ends Spanish league slump with 5-1 rout of Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona got back to winning in the Spanish league by routing Mallorca 5-1 with a pair of goals by Raphinha. Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Pau Víctor also scored for Barcelona. The Catalan club hadn’t won in three consecutive league games to allow Real Madrid to inch closer at the top of the standings. Madrid is now four points back although it has two games in hand. Raphinha now has 11 goals in 16 league games this season.

