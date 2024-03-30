Raphinha leads Barcelona win over Las Palmas to stay in touch with Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha has helped to reduce Las Palmas to 10 men before scoring to lead Barcelona to a 1-0 victory in the Spanish league. The Brazil winger was racing clear behind the defensive line when Las Palmas goalkeeper Álvaro Vallés raced out of his area and crashed into him. That earned him a direct red card in the 24th minute. Raphinha broke through in the 59th when he headed in a pass by substitute João Félix. Second-placed Barcelona closed to within five points of leader Real Madrid before it hosts Athletic Bilbao.

