Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid 7-0 to make it 4 from 4 under Flick

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazil forward Raphinha has scored a hat trick and set up another as Barcelona routed Valladolid 7-0 and remained perfect with four wins in as many games under new coach Hansi Flick. The early leader of the Spanish league rolled over newly promoted Valladolid at home. Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé and Ferran Torres also scored. Barcelona has 12 points to Real Madrid’s five. Madrid is in fifth place after drawing two of its first three matches. It hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

