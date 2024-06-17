Raonic hits record 47 aces in opening win at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Milos Raonic has sent down a record 47 aces and saved two match points while beating Cameron Norrie in the first round at Queen’s Club. Raonic’s 47 is an ATP record for a three-set match since the statistic was kept from 1991. The previous record was 45 aces in 2015 by Ivo Karlovic against Tomas Berdych in Halle. Former runner-up Norrie is beaten 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 after holding match points in the last tiebreak. Seventh-seeded Holger Rune brands the London court “terrible” after he keeps slipping on the damp grass as he tumbles to a three-set defeat to Jordan Thompson of Australia. Frances Tiafoe retires after a nasty fall while trailing Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata. Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion from Bulgaria, eases through.

