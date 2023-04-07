Rantanen becomes rare Avalanche player to reach 50-goal mark

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen recorded a hat trick in San Jose to become the fifth player in franchise history to score 50 or more goals in a season. He’s also the third NHL player from Finland to achieve the milestone. Ask the humble player nicknamed “Moose” for the secret behind his success and he keeps it simple, saying he’s shooting more. It’s as good of reason as any, because he is. Really, though, Rantanen’s prodigious scoring season has come out of necessity. With the defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche dealing with an array of injuries, he’s elevated his game.

