Ransom throws 2 TD passes; Bethune-Cookman forces 2 late picks to hold off Grambling 24-21

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ransom threw two touchdown passes and Bethune-Cookman forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter to hold off Grambling for a 24-21 victory. Ransom tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Deas to pull Bethune-Cookman to 21-17 with 3:25 left in the third quarter. Dennis Palmer’s 42-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats with 10 seconds left in the third ended the scoring. Deljay Bailey threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter for Grambling (4-5, 1-4). Bailey threw for 206 yards and scored on a 9-yard TD run for the Tigers, who led 21-7 early in the third.

