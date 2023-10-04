Ranked SEC teams seek balance with rushing games and create opportunities for the passing game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Five of the Southeastern Conference’s seven ranked teams are doing their part toward establishing offensive balance with rushing attacks that rank top-60 in FBS. That group averages from 170 to 231 yards per game by rushing for at least 35% of their yardage, with No. 22 Tennessee handing the ball off to an assortment of runners that have generated nearly 50% of its 2,331 yards. Kentucky’s Ray Davis is coming off the nation’s best rushing effort with a career-high 280 yards and three of his four touchdowns coming on the ground in a 33-14 rout of Florida.

