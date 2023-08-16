Ranieri’s Cagliari looking to beat the odds of Serie A survival along with Frosinone and Genoa

MILAN (AP) — Claudio Ranieri will have to continue working his managerial magic if newly-promoted Cagliari is to avoid going straight back down to Serie B. Ranieri has already pulled off something of a masterstroke just to get Cagliari promoted. The Sardinian team is returning to Serie A a year after being relegated. Genoa is also going straight back up. Frosinone is the other promoted side and is ending a four-year absence. The odds are highly stacked against all three teams still being in Serie A at the start of the 2024-25 season.

