Ranieri takes over at crisis-hit Roma, the Giallorrosi’s third coach this season

ROME (AP) — Claudio Ranieri has been named Roma’s third coach of the season. He takes over for the fired Ivan Juric at the crisis-hit club. It’s the 73-year-old Ranieri’s third time coaching his hometown club. He previously guided the Giallorossi from 2009-11 and in 2019. He also began his playing career with Roma. Juric was fired on Sunday after a 3-2 home loss to Bologna left Roma in 12th place and only four points above the Serie A relegation zone. Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September. Ranieri becomes Roma’s fourth coach this year. De Rossi took over for Jose Mourinho in January.

