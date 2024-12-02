Ranieri returns to Rome and Roma players show support for Bove on emotional night

It has been an emotional night in Rome. Claudio Ranieri made his return to the Stadio Olimpico as the home coach on Monday and there were messages of support for Edoardo Bove following his collapse during a Serie A match the previous day. Ranieri’s Roma lost to Atalanta 2-0. Atalanta cut the gap back to just one point to league leader Napoli. Marten de Roon netted the opener in the 69th minute and Nicolò Zaniolo sealed the result in the final minute with his first goal back in Serie A. Roma remains just two points off the relegation zone.

