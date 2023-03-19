Rani Khedira leads Union Berlin to 3rd place in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany midfielder Sami Khedira was watching as his brother Rani Khedira led Union Berlin to third place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over visiting Eintracht Frankfurt. Rhani Khedira was captain in place of the absent Christopher Trimmel and he broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with the final say in a goalmouth scramble after a corner. His older brother tried capturing the celebrations on his mobile phone. Substitute Kevin Behrens sealed the win in the 75th. It stretched Union’s unbeaten run at home in the league to 18 games. Bayern Munich plays later Sunday at Bayer Leverkusen.

