Rangers want Michael Lorenzen to build up before joining rotation. New starter will open on IL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Newly signed starter Michael Lorenzen will not be on the opening day roster for the Texas Rangers. The World Series champions want the All-Star right-hander to build up before moving into their rotation, so he will start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was a first-time All-Star last season with Detroit and threw a no-hitter for Philadelphia after being traded. The free agent signed with the Rangers last Friday. Young says reliever Jonathan Hernández will also start the season on the IL. Relief pitchers José Ureña, Jacob Latz and Yerry Rodríguez were told that they made the team.

