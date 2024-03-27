Rangers want Michael Lorenzen to build up before joining rotation. New starter will open on IL

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen celebrates a strike out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning in Game 6 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Lorenzen signed a one-year contract and joined the Texas Rangers on Friday, March 22, 2024, giving the World Series champions another starting pitcher less than a week before the season opener. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Newly signed starter Michael Lorenzen will not be on the opening day roster for the Texas Rangers. The World Series champions want the All-Star right-hander to build up before moving into their rotation, so he will start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was a first-time All-Star last season with Detroit and threw a no-hitter for Philadelphia after being traded. The free agent signed with the Rangers last Friday. Young says reliever Jonathan Hernández will also start the season on the IL. Relief pitchers José Ureña, Jacob Latz and Yerry Rodríguez were told that they made the team.

