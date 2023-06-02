Rangers wait on next steps for deGrom with injured ace home in Florida for birth

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will wait until Jacob deGrom returns from Florida for the birth of his third child before determining the next steps for the injured two-time National League Cy Young Award winner. He has been out with right elbow inflammation since his last start April 28. General manager Chris Young says deGrom will rejoin the team Monday. DeGrom threw his fifth bullpen session Wednesday in Detroit before going to Florida. The Rangers haven’t determined yet if deGrom make a rehab start before pitching again for them. Texas has won all six games he has started since his $185 million, five-year deal in December.

