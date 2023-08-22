Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers twice let a lead slip away in a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of a Champions League qualifying playoff. PSV captain Luuk de Jong’s header in the 80th minute was a second leveler for the 1988 European Cup winner which hosts the return game next week. In other playoff first legs, Royal Antwerp held on with 10 men from the 50th minute for a 1-0 win over visiting AEK Athens. Copenhagen won 1-0 in Poland against competition debutant Raków Częstochowa. Second-leg games are Aug. 30. Winners advance to the lucrative 32-team group stage.

