Rangers transfer deGrom to 60-day IL, push return to at least late June

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have transferred Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list. That pushes back the return of the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner until at least June 28. DeGrom hasn’t pitched since April 28. An MRI the next day showed inflammation in his right elbow and he was put on the 15-day IL. An additional MRI is planned. The Rangers signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract last December. He played his first nine big league seasons with the Mets, but was limited by injuries the last two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.