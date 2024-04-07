Rangers’ title-clinching reliever Sborz goes to IL with right rotator cuff strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz has been placed on the 15-day injured list a right rotator cuff strain. The move comes after Sborz felt something in his shoulder while pitching the eighth inning of their game Saturday night against Houston. He had image testing Sunday before going on the IL. Texas recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock. Sborz has struck out three while allowing two hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings in three appearances this year. He got the final seven outs in their World Series-clinching Game 5 win at Arizona last season.

