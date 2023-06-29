Rangers still on record pace midway after 8-5 loss as Detroit’s Torkelson homers twice

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are still on track to win their most games ever, even after reaching the midpoint of their first season for manager Bruce Bochy with a loss.

Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single for the Detroit Tigers, who won 8-5 on Thursday for a split in the four-game series. Even after losing five of their last nine games, the AL West-leading Rangers (49-32) are on pace for a 98-win season.

“I think you have to be pretty excited when you look at the first half. Granted, yeah, we haven’t quite played as well, clicked offensively as consistent as we have been, but we’re in a good place,” said Bochy, who won three World Series titles with San Francisco. “I like where we’re at.”

Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight game and Leody Taveras also went deep for the Rangers. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016, the season of their last division title, and have never won more than 96 games.

“We have a ton of guys having great years, pitchers throwing the ball well. The coaching staff works extremely hard,” second baseman Marcus Semien said. “There’s a lot of good things going on right now. So, it makes it fun to come to the ballpark every single day.”

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson (20) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emil T. Lippe

Next up is a four-game series at home against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

Ibañez, who began his career with the Texas the past two seasons, broke a 3-3 tie as all four batters that faced reliever Joe Barlow (1-1) to start the seventh inning reached base. John King then got out of that jam with a strikeout and a double-play grounder, though the reliever gave up Torkelson’s second homer the next inning.

After yet another Tigers pitcher got hurt, Torkelson put them up 3-2 with his one-out solo shot in the fifth that chased Rangers rookie starter Cody Bradford, who had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked three. Torkelson’s three-run shot in the eighth, which made it 8-3, was his 11th homer of the season. It was his first career multihomer game.

Mason Englert (4-2), the fourth of seven Detroit pitchers, allowed a run pitching the sixth.

Detroit starter Reese Olson exited in the second inning after a comebacker off his left knee. It was the second time in the series that Detroit’s starter was knocked out early because of an injury.

Olson was struck by a sharp one-hopper off the bat of Josh Smith, with the ball then ricocheting into foul territory. The right-hander immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed his left leg, though he was able to get up and gingerly walk to the dugout. The team said X-rays were negative and he had a bruised knee.

Detroit already has 10 pitchers on the injury list, and half of them have started games this season.

Matthew Boyd left after only 15 pitches in the series opener Monday, and the team said the next day that the left-hander would have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery. Reliever Will Vest, who also left that game hurt after relieving Boyd, was put on the 15-day IL Tuesday with a lower right leg strain.

RESTING SEAGER

Rangers SS Corey Seager got what Bochy said was a “needed” day off. Seager, hitting .345 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs in 49 games, had started 38 consecutive games since his return from the injured list May 17 after missing 31 games because of a left hamstring strain. … Switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim also got a day off with the Rangers in a stretch of 30 games in 31 days going into the All-Star break.

BACK DOWN

The Tigers optioned LHP Joey Wentz (1-9, 6.78 ERA) to Triple-A Toledo, a day after he allowed six runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Rangers. “It’s been a grueling stretch for him, but there’s been some good mixed in,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’ve got to get him right and get him more effective.”

LHP Zach Logue was called up from Triple-A Toledo, and lefty Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

The Tigers stay on the road, going to Colorado for the first time since 2017 on Friday night for the opener of a three-game series.

Rangers: Except for some standing-room only seats, there are no tickets left for any of the four games in their home series against the Astros that starts Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.