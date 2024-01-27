Rangers still have no agreement with ALCS MVP Adolis García after signing Robertson and Jankowski

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have finalized deals with veteran reliever David Robertson and outfielder Travis Jankowski. The World Series champions still have no agreement with AL Championship Series MVP Adolis García in advance of salary arbitration hearings. García was the only Rangers player eligible for salary arbitration who didn’t reach a deal with the team two weeks ago. The two-time All-Star slugger set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBIs last fall. He requested $6.9 million, and Texas offered $5 million. García said before the team’s annual awards dinner that he’s waiting for a hearing.

