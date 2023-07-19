Rangers starting pitcher Gray exits in 5th inning after comebacker off left shin

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas starter Jon Gray has exited the Rangers’ game after taking a comebacker off his shin in the fifth inning against Tampa Bay. Rays leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz hit a ball that ricocheted off the pitcher’s left leg and into foul territory. Gray gingerly walked around and tried to go through the motions of a pitch off the mound before leaving the game. The one-out infield single by Diaz was the eighth hit by Tampa Bay. Texas still led 1-0 after reliever Brock Burke came on and got the final two outs of the inning.

