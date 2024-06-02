Rangers starter Max Scherzer hopeful of next step in return after bullpen session

MIAMI (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer believes he cleared an initial hurdle in returning to the club after his bullpen session in Miami on Saturday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched with the defending World Series champions this season following back surgery in December. Scherzer threw approximately 25 pitches before the Rangers’ second game of their series against the Marlins. If he continues to show no ill effects, the next step would be for Scherzer to face hitters in a batting practice session.

