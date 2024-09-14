Rangers starter deGrom pitches 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his return from elbow surgery

SEATTLE (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom struck out four in 3 2/3 scoreless innings at Seattle in his return from Tommy John surgery. DeGrom allowed two hits in the fourth and was removed after he retired Jorge Polanco on a flyball to center. Walter Pennington then came in and got J.P. Crawford to bounce to second, leaving runners on the corners. The 36-year-old deGrom threw 61 pitches, 41 for strikes, in his first major league appearance since April 28, 2023. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner allowed four hits and walked none.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.