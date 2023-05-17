Rangers SS Seager’s return from IL delayed by sickness, deGrom throws bullpen

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, currently on the injured list, jogs on the field during batting practice before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s return from the injured list was delayed Tuesday because he was dealing with a stomach bug. Seager hasn’t played since sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases in a game April 11. He was set to return to the Rangers after a three-game rehabilitation stint at Double-A Frisco before getting sick. Meanwhile, right-hander Jacob deGrom threw his first bullpen session since going on the 15-day IL on April 29 with elbow inflammation. There is still no firm timetable for the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.