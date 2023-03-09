Rangers slugger Seager thriving in post-shift MLB world

PHOENIX (AP) — Analytics say that Corey Seager was one of the MLB’s hitters most hurt by extreme infield shifts last season. Now that the defensive tactic is outlawed, the Texas Rangers slugger is having a huge spring training. The 28-year-old Seager has been fantastic in the opening weeks of the Cactus League, with eight hits in his first 18 at-bats, including three homers and eight RBIs. Teams shifted Seager in about 93% of his at-bats last season and he finished with a career-low .243 batting average. He’s among several MLB players playing well during the sport’s spring training in Arizona and Florida.

