Rangers slugger Adolis García scratched from starting lineup with forearm soreness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García has been scratched from the Texas Rangers’ starting lineup. He was getting an MRI on his right forearm Sunday, a day after a collision in the outfield with second baseman Marcus Semien while both All-Star players were going after a popup. That was in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels, and both players stayed in and finished the Rangers’ 3-2 win in 13 innings. García homered in the bottom of the sixth.

