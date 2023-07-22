Rangers slugger Adolis García, leading the AL in RBIs, exits game after getting hit by a pitch

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, left, attends to Adolis Garcia, right, after Garcia was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Garcia left the game with an unknown left arm injury. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García has exited a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star slugger got hit by a pitch on his right hand. García, who leads the American League with 80 RBIs, was struck in the fourth inning by a pitch from Bobby Miller. García initially stayed in the game and returned to right field in the top of the fifth. But he was removed for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half with the Rangers trailing 10-3. The team says X-rays were negative but García will continue to be evaluated.

